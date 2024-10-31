Lawsuit claims CPS staff ignored sexual abuse red flags from security guard

Chicago Public Schools security guard Tywain Carter is facing a new criminal charge after a second student reported being sexually abused by him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new lawsuit claims Chicago Public Schools employees failed to take action when a high school student was being sexually abused.

Last year, former Dunbar Vocational Career Academy security guard, Tywain Carter, 29, pleaded guilty to assaulting the student and abusing another at the same time in 2021.

The new lawsuit says Carter would take the student out of class almost on a daily basis and claims that school employees failed to report it.

Six Dunbar staff members were named in the lawsuit; claiming they allegedly knew the security guard's conduct violated CPS policies but ignored it.

Chicago Public School released the following statement in response:

"The safety and well-being of our staff and students are top priorities and foundational conditions for our school communities.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) actively works to prevent sexual abuse and addresses all reports of abuse thoroughly.

District leaders and staff understand the traumatic impact of sexual abuse and continuously strive to educate leaders, faculty, and students on the topic and the reporting process.

The District does not comment on ongoing litigation."