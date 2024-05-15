Chicago Teachers Union to lobby for $1B in state funds in Springfield

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of teachers are set to visit the state's capital to lobby in what they call a "day of action."
Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are expected to arrive in Springfield 10:30 a.m.
CPS teachers will lobby to ask for more than $1 billion, which would amount to a nearly 50% increase in state funding for CPS.
This comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson visited Springfield last week to fight for those state funds.
A number of lawmakers privately scoffed at the demands.
The city will soon begin negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union on a new contract.
Teachers plan to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.
