Chicago Teachers Union to lobby for $1B in state funds in Springfield

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 10:53AM
Last week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to Illinois lawmakers to advocate for the state funds for Chicago Teachers Union in Springfield.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of teachers are set to visit the state's capital to lobby in what they call a "day of action."

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are expected to arrive in Springfield 10:30 a.m.

CPS teachers will lobby to ask for more than $1 billion, which would amount to a nearly 50% increase in state funding for CPS.

This comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson visited Springfield last week to fight for those state funds.

A number of lawmakers privately scoffed at the demands.

The city will soon begin negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union on a new contract.

Teachers plan to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

