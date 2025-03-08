Chicago Public Schools warns families of data breach including student information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is warning families about a data breach impacting students over the past several years.

The district said a CPS technology vendor, a file transfer service named Cleo, was the victim of a cyberattack.

Student data was accessed, including students' names and birthdays, CPS said.

The district believes all current students and all former students dating back to the 2017-2018 school year were impacted.

"Importantly, no Social Security numbers, no financial information, and no health data were involved in this incident," a CPS release read in part. "At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any student data has been misused. No staff information was involved in this incident."

CPS is working with investigators.

No further information was immediately available.