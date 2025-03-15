Chicago reaches tentative settlement with companies of Northbrook woman dubbed 'worst landowner'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has reached a tentative agreement to settle its legal battle against a north suburban woman, dubbed by city attorneys as the city's "worst landowner."

The $11.5 million settlement would resolve the city's ongoing legal claims, which are estimated at $49 million and speed up the process of selling off the vacant lots owned by the businesses of Northbrook resident Suzie B. Wilson and her sister, Swedlana Dass.

The city's move against Wilson's companies came after an investigation by Illinois Answers Project and Block Club Chicago revealed Wilson's companies had racked up the most unpaid fines of any city landowner. These fines are linked to hundreds of weed-strewn and garbage-filled lots across the South and West sides.

