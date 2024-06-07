ABC7 to celebrate Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Food for the Soul' special hosted by Cheryl Burton

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 celebrates Juneteenth with a half-hour special hosted by Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 16 at 11p.m. and on abc7chicago.com and ABC 7's connected TV apps.

There is nothing like a Juneteenth celebration with mouthwatering Soul Food and Chicagoans know how to do it up right. Native Chicagoan Cheryl Burton gives us a sample of some of the most delicious Soul Food in the city, from local restaurants to intimate family dinners. "OUR CHICAGO: Food for the Soul" gives viewers a taste of traditional Soul Food favorites like chitlins, cornbread, greens, yams, and dressing among other dishes. Also explored is how Chicago has added its unique flavor to the cuisine. The special features a dietician who shows how soul food doesn't have to be unhealthy.

Throughout the special, Cheryl talks to distinguished African American chefs about their passion for cooking including Erick Williams, the first Black chef to earn the distinction of "Best Chef: Great Lakes" by the James Beard Foundation; Daniella Coffey, chef & owner of St. Rest No.2 Country Kitchen, who inherited the family business from her father and learned to cook by watching him; Charla Draper, founder, National Soul Food Month and Michael Bonner, chef & owner, CMB catering.

