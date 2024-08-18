Person injured in shooting in Chicago Ridge Mall parking lot: police

A Chicago Ridge shooting left one person injured at the mall on Saturday night, police said.

A Chicago Ridge shooting left one person injured at the mall on Saturday night, police said.

A Chicago Ridge shooting left one person injured at the mall on Saturday night, police said.

A Chicago Ridge shooting left one person injured at the mall on Saturday night, police said.

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Chicago Ridge Mall on Saturday night.

Police said one person was shot in the mall's parking lot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The south suburban mall is located at 444 Ridgeland Avenue.

Police added that this was not an active shooter situation.

They said everyone involved is now identified and is either in custody or being treated for injuries.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.