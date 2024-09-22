Chicago River Swim: Open water swimmers take on relocated race in Lake Michigan

Although swimmers will not get to swim in the Chicago River, they will take on the open waters of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On a rainy Sunday morning in Lake Michigan, hundreds of eager and already wet swimmers hit the water for an amazing cause.

Sunday marked the first plunge of the relocated Chicago River Swim.

"The people who are here are enthusiastic, they are excited, they are supportive," Chicago Open Water Swimming CEO Doug McConnell said. "They've raised truck loads of money."

Becca Mann was one of the first swimmers to finish the course.

"Open water is such a fun sport," Mann said. "Anyone can do it. I mean, we have these safety buoys... I'm from Chicago, love the city. Absolutely love everyone in water here, whether it be the river or the lake."

The swimmers technically swam in Lake Michigan, but organizers hope to host the event next year in the Chicago River.

It was pretty awesome, just seeing everybody go by... It was just a great experience overall. James Ochoa, Chicago River Swim participant

Organizers agreed with the city to relocate the event to Ohio Street Beach due to safety concerns.

Regardless, participants still raised $150,000 for ALS research at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and another $50,000 thousand for the Kroc Center in Pullman to help fund swim lessons for local youth who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

"I think the moment they come to the beach, they accomplish something and they reach the beach," said Dr. Hande Ozdinler with Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. "In our research, we will feel accomplished when we find an effective cure for ALS."

James Ochoa swam the race for those affected by ALS.

"So it's just like any way to help, any way I can," Ochoa said.

He said swimming along the city skyline was an experience like nothing else.

"It was pretty awesome, just seeing everybody go by, seeing your friends," Ochoa said. "Everybody else cheering on their family and stuff. It was just a great experience overall."