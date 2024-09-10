CPD warns of robberies connected to Facebook Marketplace listing on Near West Side

Chicago police warned of robberies connected to a Facebook Marketplace listing on South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side over the weekend.

Chicago police warned of robberies connected to a Facebook Marketplace listing on South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side over the weekend.

Chicago police warned of robberies connected to a Facebook Marketplace listing on South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side over the weekend.

Chicago police warned of robberies connected to a Facebook Marketplace listing on South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Monday about at least two robberies connected to a Facebook Marketplace listing.

CPD said, in at least two recent incidents, a person responded to an ad to buy expensive shoes from Facebook Marketplace.

When they showed up, they were robbed, and in one case, police say the victim was also pepper-sprayed. In the other, the suspect inferred he had a gun, and beat the victim, police said.

The attacks happened this past weekend in the 200-block of South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side.

RELATED: CPD investigating after 4 armed robberies in under 30 minutes on SW Side

The male suspects are described as 13 to 18 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, 130 to 150 pounds and wearing dark pants, a pink hoodie, a black hoodie and face masks, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood