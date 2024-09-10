WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CPD warns of robberies connected to Facebook Marketplace listing on Near West Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 11:41AM
CPD warns of robberies connected to Facebook Marketplace listing
Chicago police warned of robberies connected to a Facebook Marketplace listing on South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Monday about at least two robberies connected to a Facebook Marketplace listing.

CPD said, in at least two recent incidents, a person responded to an ad to buy expensive shoes from Facebook Marketplace.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

When they showed up, they were robbed, and in one case, police say the victim was also pepper-sprayed. In the other, the suspect inferred he had a gun, and beat the victim, police said.

The attacks happened this past weekend in the 200-block of South Maplewood Avenue on the Near West Side.

RELATED: CPD investigating after 4 armed robberies in under 30 minutes on SW Side

The male suspects are described as 13 to 18 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, 130 to 150 pounds and wearing dark pants, a pink hoodie, a black hoodie and face masks, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW