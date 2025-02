Sfera Sicilian Street Food rolls out romantic menu for Valentine's Day

Chef Steven Jarczyk and restaurant co-owner Daniela Vitale visited ABC7 Chicago to share the love.

Chef Steven Jarczyk and restaurant co-owner Daniela Vitale visited ABC7 Chicago to share the love.

Chef Steven Jarczyk and restaurant co-owner Daniela Vitale visited ABC7 Chicago to share the love.

Chef Steven Jarczyk and restaurant co-owner Daniela Vitale visited ABC7 Chicago to share the love.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy an authentic taste of Sicilian cuisine this Valentine's Day in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Sfera Sicilian Street Food is rolling out all the stops for Cupid's big day. They've created a romantic dinner perfect for spending a cozy night in with your significant other.

Chef Steven Jarczyk and restaurant co-owner Daniela Vitale visited ABC7 Chicago to share the love.