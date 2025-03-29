9th annual Chicago Rum Festival returns with premium pours and education

Chicago Rum Festival 2025 will return to Logan Square next month, with premium pours and education.

Chicago Rum Festival 2025 will return to Logan Square next month, with premium pours and education.

Chicago Rum Festival 2025 will return to Logan Square next month, with premium pours and education.

Chicago Rum Festival 2025 will return to Logan Square next month, with premium pours and education.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ninth annual Chicago Rum Fest brings together rum lovers and trade professionals from all over the country on April 26 at Logan Square Auditorium.

This year's event, located at 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd., promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring premium rum expressions, speakers and entertainment.

New this year, the DaiquiriMANIA session is open to guests interested in cocktails and learning more about rum, from 5 to 7 p.m. This session will be a vibrant celebration of the classic daiquiri cocktail, reimagined with a modern twist and set to the nostalgic beats of retro music. The concept should bring together rum enthusiasts, cocktail lovers and music aficionados for a night of delicious drinks and unforgettable tunes.

RELATED: Chicago summer festivals 2025: Music, food, street festivals happening across the city | See list

Also a highlight this year, discover the rich history of Puerto Rican rum with "Puerto Rico Rum-Clopedia: A Brief History of Puerto Rico's Rum Industry" by Federico Hernandez.

This collector's edition takes readers on a journey through the island's iconic rum heritage, from the 1500s to the modern era, filled with fascinating insights and imagery.

Hernandez, the creator of Rum Fest Puerto Rico, brings his expertise and passion for rum culture to this book: available at this year's Rum Fest.

Kevin Obis, Midwest sales manager for ImpEx Beverages, joined ABC7 Chicago Saturday morning to mix up some rum cocktails and talk about the festival.