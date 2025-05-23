Chicago music teacher needs kidney donation to keep doing what she loves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago music teacher says she has more to give, but, to keep working, she needs a kidney donation.

Yvonne Huntley, 88, is a classically trained pianist. Over the years, she's taught students around the country.

"It just seems like the day is not complete when I haven't had a bundle of students or class of students to go off and teach," Huntley said.

For the last 19 years, she's worked for the Sherwood Community Arts School in Chicago.

"I plead to you this morning; consider please to be a kidney donor. Donate your kidney, please, to my mom, so that she can continue to do what she loves, continue to be a pillar in this community," daughter Suzanne Williams said.

To see if you're able to donate a kidney, call 773-702-0620.