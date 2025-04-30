24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 charged in shooting at White Palace Grill restaurant after DNC, Chicago police say

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 11:39AM
Chicago police said a suspect has been charged in a shooting at the White Palace Grill after the Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect has been charged in a shooting at the White Palace Grill after the Democratic National Convention, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Police said 31-year-old Delvin Bryant has been on the run since last August. He's accused of shooting a 42-year old man.

Democratic National Convention delegates were inside eating, after the convention, when a man walked in, got into an argument with another 42-year-old man, and then shot him multiple times, police said.

The victim, who was walking out of the restaurant at the time of the shooting, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Bryant is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

