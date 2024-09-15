WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting kills 1, 2 others stabbed during Humboldt Park fight, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 15, 2024 11:37PM
1 fatally shot, 2 stabed in Humboldt Park fight
One person was shot and killed and two others were stabbd during a physical fight in Humboldt Park Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said one man was fatally shot and two other men were stabbed during a physical fight in Humboldt Park Sunday morning.

Police said a little before 11:30 a.m., a group got involved in a physical fight in the 3100-block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive when shots were heard.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 47-year-old man was shot in his back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old and a 35-year-old man were both stabbed in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions are stable.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fight is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW