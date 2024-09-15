Chicago shooting kills 1, 2 others stabbed during Humboldt Park fight, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said one man was fatally shot and two other men were stabbed during a physical fight in Humboldt Park Sunday morning.

Police said a little before 11:30 a.m., a group got involved in a physical fight in the 3100-block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive when shots were heard.

A 47-year-old man was shot in his back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old and a 35-year-old man were both stabbed in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions are stable.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fight is ongoing.

