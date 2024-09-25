1 killed, 1 wounded after shootout near Little Italy hot dog stand, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and another critically injured in a shooting outside a popular hot dog stand in the city's Little Italy neighborhood, Chicago police said.

This happened at about 10:29 p.m. near the Jim's Original hot dog stand in the 1200-block of South Union Avenue.

Police said people inside a dark-colored SUV and a red sedan got out of their vehicles and got into a shootout in the street.

A man was shot in the face and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man was dropped off at RUSH Hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

