1 killed in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 12000-block of South LaSalle Street.

Police said a man, between 20 and 25 years old, was inside a vehicle when a dark colored vehicle approached.

A suspect inside the dark-colored vehicle took out a gun and fired before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A gun was recovered from the scene and no one is in custody, police said. Area 2 detectives are investigating.

