Man, 66, killed in Chatham drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 9:59AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 66-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 11:20 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street.

Police said the man was standing outside when he was approached by a dark sedan.

Someone inside the sedan took out a gun and fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and neck and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

