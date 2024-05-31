14-year-old boy shot, critically injured in Lawndale, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting Thursday left a 14-year-old boy shot and critically injured on South Kolin Avenue in Lawndale, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen is in critical condition after being shot Thursday on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 8:08 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Kolin Avenue, in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the teenager was standing on a sidewalk when someone pulled up in a car and fired shots at the teen.

He was taken to Stroger hospital.

Police have not announced any arrests and continue to investigate.

