14-year-old charged in deadly carjacking at Fuller Park gas station, Chicago police say

The teen is accused of shooting a Polish immigrant during a carjacking during the summer, police said.

Teen charged in deadly carjacking at South Side gas station: CPD The teen is accused of shooting a Polish immigrant during a carjacking during the summer, police said.

Teen charged in deadly carjacking at South Side gas station: CPD The teen is accused of shooting a Polish immigrant during a carjacking during the summer, police said.

Teen charged in deadly carjacking at South Side gas station: CPD The teen is accused of shooting a Polish immigrant during a carjacking during the summer, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have arrested a teenager accused of shooting a Polish immigrant to death over the summer.

The shooting happened on July 14 at about 7:53 a.m. during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in the 5400 block of South Wells Street.

A 14-teen-year old, who has not been named, allegedly shot Michal Ciskal in the chest. He later died.

Ciskal was a Polish immigrant and was his way to work when he was killed.

READ ALSO | Man fatally shot during carjacking at Fuller Park gas station, Chicago police say

His friend said Ciskal has been preparing for his parents and 10-year-old brother to visit Chicago. He hadn't seen them in nearly three years.

The teenage suspect was arrested on Monday, Oct. 21 in the Illinois Medical District near Hamilton Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

He is facing three felony murder charges, including murder in the first degree and a felony charge for attempted carjacking.