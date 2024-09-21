Officers found teen on ground with gunshot wound to back, police say

16-year-old boy shot, killed in Little Village, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night on Trumbull in Little Village.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night in Little Village, Chicago police said.

Officers found the teen on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back near 24th and Trumbull at around 11:22 p.m., police said.

Video from the scene also shows a white car with a bullet hole.

A witness told police they saw multiple people fleeing from the scene.

The victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died, according to police.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.

