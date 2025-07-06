35-year-old man also injured in South Side shooting on Fourth of July

16-year-old girl shot, killed in Avalon Park worked with 'Englewood First Responders,' friends say

Meeyah Smith, 16, was killed in an Avalon Park shooting on East 83rd Street Friday, Chicago police said. She worked with "Englewood First Responders."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl who was killed in shooting Friday night on the city's South Side is being remembered by her community.

Meeyah Smith was part of an organization called "Englewood First Responders."

The organization helps better the community by cleaning neighborhoods, spending time with seniors and supporting families experiencing hardship.

Smith's co-workers who became her close friends told ABC7 they are shocked after the sudden loss.

The shooting happened in the Avalon Park neighborhood's 1200-block of East 83rd Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said a suspect walked up and shot Smith and a 35-year-old man. The man survived.

"I'm always shocked things that are happening in this area," resident James Riley said. "I'm getting used to it at the same time, but it is heartbreaking."

Street pastor and anti-violence activist Donovan Price said he's concerned about what feels like an uptick in gun violence.

"Sometimes it's about plain evil as long as people have guns, they're going to use them whenever they get angry," Price said. It's a tool of convenience of angry convenience."

No one is in custody for the shooting as Chicago police continue to investigate.

"I have two sons and I'm very concerned about them," Avalon Park resident Shana Riley said. "I have two brothers, one that was murdered and one that was shot, so it is affecting me personally."

