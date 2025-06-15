24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Teen shot, killed in Chatham, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 15, 2025 12:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side on Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 4:03 a.m. in the 7600-block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

The teen was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a dark-colored car, police said.

Someone from the car started to shoot at the teen, then fled westbound on 76th Street, police said.

The teen was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

