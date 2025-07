17-year-old dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager died from gunshot wounds after being dropped off at a Southwest Side hospital, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in Marquette Park on Friday night, police said.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He died at the hospital.

Police said he was dropped off by multiple people driving in a black SUV.

CPD did not provide more information.

