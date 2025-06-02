24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Teenage victim shot to death in West Pullman, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 2, 2025 2:53AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male victim who was approximately 18 years old was shot and killed early Sunday on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 3:08 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

The victim was found in an alley at the location with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and exact age were not yet known.

No arrests have been made and Chicago police continue to investigate.

