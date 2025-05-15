2 persons of interest in custody for shooting that hurt 4-year-old in McKinley Park, police say

A 4-year-old boy was shot and critically injured while he was in a vehicle Wednesday on South Ashland Avenue in McKinley Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody in the shooting that hurt a young child on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 7:10 p.m. in the 3100-block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

A 4-year-old boy was a passenger in a minivan driven by a 23-year-old man, police said.

An armed offender in a vehicle driving behind the victims' vehicle fired shots, police said.

The boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Chicago police confirmed two persons of interest are in custody.

No other details regarding the people in custody were released.

A family member told ABC7 that the boy was shot multiple times and was going into surgery Wednesday night.

No other passengers in the victims' vehicle were injured, police said.

