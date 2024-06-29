2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin, Chicago police say

Chicago police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two men Friday night on Le Moyne and Linder in Austin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Chicago's west side.

It happened Friday night around 11:37 p.m. near Le Moyne and Linder in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The gunman drove by the victims and started shooting, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. At last check he was in critical condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition, police said.

So far No one is in custody.

