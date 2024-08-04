2 teens critically injured in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage boys are in critical condition after being shot Saturday on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victims were at the location when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside pulled out a firearm and began to shoot at them, police said.

A 15-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition, police said.

A 17-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and armpit and was also taken to Comer in critical condition, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

No one was in custody. Chicago police continue to investigate.

