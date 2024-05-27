WATCH LIVE

3 critically injured in Roseland shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 3:46AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and critically injured Sunday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 113th Street, in Roseland, Chicago police said.

The three victims, a 49-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and another male victim of unknown age, were standing at the location when they were shot at by two offenders after a vehicle drove up, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals, all initially reported to be in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

