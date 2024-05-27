3 critically injured in Roseland shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and critically injured Sunday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 113th Street, in Roseland, Chicago police said.

The three victims, a 49-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and another male victim of unknown age, were standing at the location when they were shot at by two offenders after a vehicle drove up, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals, all initially reported to be in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.