3-month-old boy, 21-year-old man critically injured in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-month-old infant boy and a 21-year-old man were injured in a shooting Saturday on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of West 26th Street in in Little Village, Chicago police said.

Both victims were inside a vehicle at the location when two unknown male offenders exited a vehicle and shot at the victims, police said.

The 3-month-old victim was shot in the upper chest and the 21-year-old victim was shot four times, police said. They were both taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition.

The offenders fled the scene after the shooting in an unknown direction, police said.

Music played in the heart of Little Village as shots rang out in broad daylight. Witnesses said they heard the gunfire before seeing people running for cover.

"Then I just hear, like, fireworks," witness Isaac Aguirre said. "I'm like, 'who's throwing fireworks in the middle of July?' And then, I turn around and see people running."

A family of three, while in their car, was left in the violent path of gunfire, witnesses told ABC7, ending with a 21-year-old father and his 3-month-old son shot. The infant's mother wasn't hurt.

"She got out for a bit, like, panicking, and then she got back in," Aguirre said. "I just saw the Camaro just bolt out with shots in the glass."

The bullet-riddled car then ended up not far away, at 24th and California.

Police are still investigating a motive, but said they believe the shooting was gang-related. No one was in custody.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

