3 injured in Southwest Side shooting, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting Wednesday left three people injured near in the 5900-block of South Western Avenue near Gage Park and Chicago Lawn, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city's South west Side.

The shooting happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 5900-block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old were in a vehicle driving northbound at the location when an unknown male offender fired shots from a sidewalk, police said.

Both victims in the vehicle were shot multiple times. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital and the man was taken to Christ Hospital, and both were initially reported to be in good condition, police said.

A third victim in the shooting, a 30-year-old man, self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was also in good condition.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene of the shooting, but no one was in custody.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

