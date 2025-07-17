West Side shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old man was killed and two other people injured in a shooting on the West Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:52 p.m. in the 3000-block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police said officers arrived and found three people who were struck by gunfire.

A 42-year-old man was struck and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple tomes and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Police said no one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

