24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

West Side shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded, Chicago police say

ByChristian Piekos and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 17, 2025 9:26AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old man was killed and two other people injured in a shooting on the West Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:52 p.m. in the 3000-block of West Jackson Boulevard.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said officers arrived and found three people who were struck by gunfire.

A 42-year-old man was struck and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple tomes and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Police said no one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW