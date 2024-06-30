WATCH LIVE

3 killed in Chatham shooting after argument, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 30, 2024 1:14PM
Two men and a woman were shot to death after an argument on Sunday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and killed on the city's South Side early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 2:17 a.m. in the 500-block of East 76th Street near Eberhart in the Chatham neighborhood.

The victims, two men and a woman were arguing with the two unknown people.

Moments later, the pair got into a silver SUV and began shooting towards the victims before driving off.

All three were struck by several bullets.

They were taken to the hospital where they later died, Chicago police said.

The silver SUV fled eastbound. No other injuries have been reported.

No one is in custody. CPD detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

