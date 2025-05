4 people shot on West Side, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot Friday evening on the city's West Side, sources said.

The shooting happened at South Homan Avenue and West Harrison Street near Homan Square.

At least two of the victims are in critical condition, sources told ABC7.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if police have made any arrests.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

