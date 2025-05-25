24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot while inside vehicle in Douglass Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 25, 2025 9:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and injured while inside of a vehicle Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 5:21 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 12th Place in Douglass Park, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was inside of a vehicle at the location when he was shot in his right knee, CPD officials said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting where unknown and there was no information about a possible offender, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

