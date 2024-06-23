WATCH LIVE

Man killed in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024 12:38AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:26 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 25th Street, Chicago police said.

Police said officers were alerted to the shooting by gunshot detection technology.

The man who was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not immediately known.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No one was in custody.

