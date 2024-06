Man, 34, shot and killed outside Jewel store in Old Town, Chicago police say

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Jewel grocery store early Saturday at Sedgwick and Division, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Jewel grocery store early Saturday at Sedgwick and Division, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Jewel grocery store early Saturday at Sedgwick and Division, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Jewel grocery store early Saturday at Sedgwick and Division, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Jewel grocery store in Old Town, Chicago police said.

The victim was shot multiple times at around 2:30 a.m. outside the store near Sedgwick and Division.

He was rushed to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SEE ALSO: Couple killed in shooting near 31st Street Beach; 3 arrested, Chicago police say

Police are searching for the shooter.

Area Three detectives are investigating.