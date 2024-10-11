WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

8-year-old boy shot in South Side home, CPD says; person of interest in custody

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 12:38AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an 8-year-ol boy was injured by gunfire in a home in the city's Parkview neighborhood.

Police said they were called to a home in the 3800-block of West 87th Street at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. There, they found an 8-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The child was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, Chicago police said. They have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but did say the shooter was "known."

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said, and a person of interest is in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW