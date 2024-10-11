8-year-old boy shot in South Side home, CPD says; person of interest in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an 8-year-ol boy was injured by gunfire in a home in the city's Parkview neighborhood.

Police said they were called to a home in the 3800-block of West 87th Street at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. There, they found an 8-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest.

The child was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, Chicago police said. They have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but did say the shooter was "known."

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said, and a person of interest is in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

