Man charged after 2 teens killed in 2024 Back of the Yards drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now facing murder charges after two teenage boys were killed in a drive-by shooting last year on the city's South Side.

The two victims died after being shot just after 6 p.m. August 3, 2024 in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Adrian Sanchez, 25, was arrested Thursday in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue in connection to the shooting, police said.

The victims were in front of a house when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside pulled out a firearm and began to shoot at them, police said at the time.

A 15-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead. A 17-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and armpit and was also taken to Comer in critical condition. He was also later pronounced dead.

Sanchez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The identities of the victims were not known.

No further information was available on when the suspect will appear in court.

