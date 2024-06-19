WATCH LIVE

Boy, 14, critically wounded while walking in Columbus Park on West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 11:27AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The boy was walking through Christopher Columbus Park in the 500-block of South Central Avenue at about 8:49 p.m. when police said shots were fired in the area.

The boy was wounded in the thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

