Boy, 3, wounded in NW Side shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a three-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while in a car with his mother on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said a three-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while in a car with his mother on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said a three-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while in a car with his mother on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said a three-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while in a car with his mother on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A three-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while in a car with his mother on the Northwest Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 10:46 p.m. in the 1100-block of North Kostner Avenue.

Police said the boy was with his mother in a car when a male suspect in a pickup truck fired shots.

The boy's father was in a dispute with the gunman before the shooting, police said.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the left leg, police said.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

