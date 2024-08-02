WATCH LIVE

Boy, 3, wounded in NW Side shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 9:47AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A three-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while in a car with his mother on the Northwest Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 10:46 p.m. in the 1100-block of North Kostner Avenue.

Police said the boy was with his mother in a car when a male suspect in a pickup truck fired shots.

The boy's father was in a dispute with the gunman before the shooting, police said.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the left leg, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

