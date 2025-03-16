9-year-old shot in leg in East Hyde Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of S. East End Avenue in the East Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

The boy, 9, walked into a room when he found a firearm, police said.

A man then tried to retrieve the gun from the boy when it discharged, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

It is unknown if any charges will be pressed.