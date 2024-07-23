7-year-old shot while riding in car near 73rd Street

Calumet Park man charged in Dan Ryan road rage shooting that seriously injured 7-year-old: ISP

The boy was shot early Sunday morning. At last check, CFD said the boy was in serious condition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 54-year-old Calumet Park man has been charged in a road rage shooting that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Ulyesee W. Burns has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the incident, police said Monday.

State police responded just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call reporting an expressway shooting on the northbound Dan Ryan, or Interstate 94, near 73rd Street.

The victim vehicle was shot several times in a road rage incident, police said.

The boy was a passenger, and the driver pulled over at 22nd Street and Michigan Avenue to call for help, ISP said.

Chicago fire officials took the boy to a local hospital.

At last check, he was in serious condition.

State police managed to identify the suspect and his vehicle and arrest him, ISP said.

