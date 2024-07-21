ISP investigating Dan Ryan Expressway shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened in the northbound lanes around 4 a.m. near 71st Street in the Park Manor neighborhood.

ISP shut down the expressway for a couple of hours as police investigated the scene.

The expressway was back open by 6 a.m.

Its unknown if anyone was shot. Its unknown if anyone is in custody.

