WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ISP investigating Dan Ryan Expressway shooting in Park Manor

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 11:14AM
Shooting investigation underway on Dan Ryan Expressway
Illinois state police shut down the expressway early Sunday morning as they were investigating the scene neat 71st Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened in the northbound lanes around 4 a.m. near 71st Street in the Park Manor neighborhood.

ISP shut down the expressway for a couple of hours as police investigated the scene.

The expressway was back open by 6 a.m.

Its unknown if anyone was shot. Its unknown if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW