ISP investigating Dan Ryan Expressway shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The shooting happened in the northbound lanes around 4 a.m. near 71st Street in the Park Manor neighborhood.
ISP shut down the expressway for a couple of hours as police investigated the scene.
The expressway was back open by 6 a.m.
Its unknown if anyone was shot. Its unknown if anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
