24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

West Side hit-and-run leaves man, 79, dead, woman injured, Chicago police say

Evelyn Holmes Image
ByEvelyn Holmes WLS logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 9:22AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 79-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:27 p.m. in the 2400-block of West Jackson Boulevard.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the driver in a black car heading south on Western Avenue disregarded the traffic light and crashed into the victim's white sedan heading west on Jackson Boulevard.

The driver of the black car left the scene on foot, police said.

The driver of the sedan, a 79-year-old man, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 62-year-old woman who was a passenger was injured and transported to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and Major Accident detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW