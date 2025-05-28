West Side hit-and-run leaves man, 79, dead, woman injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 79-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:27 p.m. in the 2400-block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police said the driver in a black car heading south on Western Avenue disregarded the traffic light and crashed into the victim's white sedan heading west on Jackson Boulevard.

The driver of the black car left the scene on foot, police said.

The driver of the sedan, a 79-year-old man, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 62-year-old woman who was a passenger was injured and transported to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and Major Accident detectives are investigating.

