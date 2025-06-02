Suspect shot by police charged after allegedly striking officer with truck on NW Side, CPD says

Carlos Sanchez-Roa was charged after he was shot by police when he allegedly struck an officer with a truck in Belmont Cragin near Central Avenue.

Carlos Sanchez-Roa was charged after he was shot by police when he allegedly struck an officer with a truck in Belmont Cragin near Central Avenue.

Carlos Sanchez-Roa was charged after he was shot by police when he allegedly struck an officer with a truck in Belmont Cragin near Central Avenue.

Carlos Sanchez-Roa was charged after he was shot by police when he allegedly struck an officer with a truck in Belmont Cragin near Central Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is now facing charges after he was shot by police and critically injured on Saturday. Chicago police said the suspect allegedly struck a cop with a truck.

The suspect has now been identified as Carlos Sanchez-Roa, 28. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, officials said Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 2:10 a.m. near Belmont Avenue and Central Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at a business in the 3100-block of N. Central Avenue.

An employee of the business told police that shots had been fired during a large fight outside.

Police spotted the man suspected of shooting getting into a red truck.

CPD ordered the man to get out of the truck, that's when the suspect allegedly accelerated the vehicle in their direction, striking an officer.

The officers then started shooting their weapons at the red truck.

Officers later found the suspect on the ground near the red truck in the 3200-block of N. Menard Avenue.

The 28-year-old suspect was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered inside the red truck.

Police said the officer struck by the vehicle was treated for minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call police at 312-746-3609.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood