CCL holder shoots man during fight in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CCL holder shot a man in the chest during an argument on the city's South Side on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 7200-block of S. South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

A man, 30, was outside when he got into an argument with another man who was inside a car.

At one point, the man in the car showed the 30-year-old a handgun, police said.

That's when the 30-year-old, who as an Illinois Concealed Carry License, reportedly shot the man in the chest.

The man drove himself to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

Chicago police placed the man in custody at the hospital. Charges are pending.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene. Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood