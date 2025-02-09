Family pleads for justice after 80-year-old retired tow truck driver fatally shot in Brainerd

James Stroud Sr. shot to death while sitting in car, Chicago police say

A family is pleading for for justice after 80-year-old retired Chicago tow truck driver James Stroud was fatally shot in a car in Brainerd last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is desperate for answers after an 80-year-old grandfather was shot to death while sitting in his car last month on the city's South Side.

James Stroud Sr. was killed nearly two weeks ago in the Brainerd neighborhood, Chicago police said. As of Sunday, no arrests have been made in the case.

With heavy hearts, the family members of the victim are pleading for help from the public.

"My grandfather did not deserve that," said Jalyssa Smith, a granddaughter of the victim.

The beloved retired tow truck driver was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago.

According to police, Stroud was sitting in his car near West 90th Street and South Bishop in the Brainerd neighborhood. Investigators said someone in a vehicle pulled up behind him and then shot Stroud in the head and back.

"We got to stop this killer, and I want to say to the killer, turn yourself in," said James Stroud Jr., a son of the victim. "80 years old... I don't know what you were thinking about, but do the right thing. Somebody speak up, please."

On Sunday, local towing companies came out to show their support for the family.

Stroud had retired roughly two months before he was killed.

"My dad loved Chicago," said Sheila Stroud, a daughter of the victim. "I tried to convince him to come to Florida to retire, but he said, 'You can't take the Chicago out of me. I love Chicago, this is my home.'"

Family members said they don't know if Stroud was targeted or mistaken for someone else, and they want answers.

"I have no idea why someone would do something like this," Sheila Stroud said.

The tow truck community says they will cover the funeral costs for the Stroud family. James Stroud Sr. will be laid to rest on Thursday.