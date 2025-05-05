24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Female victim shot in head, killed on Near West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 5, 2025 12:02AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female victim was killed in a shooting Sunday evening on the city's Near West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m in the 1500 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victim, whose age was not yet known, was approached by an unknown armed offender who fired shots and she was shot in the head, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, CPD said. Her identity was not yet known.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW