Female victim shot in head, killed on Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female victim was killed in a shooting Sunday evening on the city's Near West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m in the 1500 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said.

The victim, whose age was not yet known, was approached by an unknown armed offender who fired shots and she was shot in the head, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, CPD said. Her identity was not yet known.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

