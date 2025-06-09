Chicago high school students, staff to hold memorial for recent grad shot, killed

DeAngelo Miles, 17, was football captain, planned to join Navy
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students and staff on Monday afternoon will honor the life of a Chicago teenager shot and killed days after his high school graduation.
DeAngelo Miles was killed last Sunday morning, while on his way home from an after-prom party.
The 17-year-old was captain of the Hansberry College Prep football team.
The school will hold a memorial at 1:30 p.m.
It will be in the courtyard behind the lecture hall of the school, located at 8748 S. Aberdeen St. in Auburn Gresham.
The shooting happened around 3:08 a.m. in the 11900-block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman, Chicago police said.
Miles was found shot in the head; he later died. A motive for the shooting is unclear.
Miles wanted to join the Navy after graduating high school.
He also had a summer job with the Chicago Park District.
His family said police told them it may have been a robbery that took a deadly turn.
No one is in custody; Chicago police continue to investigate.
