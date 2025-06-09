DeAngelo Miles, 17, was football captain, planned to join Navy

Chicago high school students, staff to hold memorial for recent grad shot, killed

Hansberry College Prep students and staff will hold a memorial Monday for DeAngelo Miles, who was killed in a Chicago shooting after graduation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students and staff on Monday afternoon will honor the life of a Chicago teenager shot and killed days after his high school graduation.

DeAngelo Miles was killed last Sunday morning, while on his way home from an after-prom party.

The 17-year-old was captain of the Hansberry College Prep football team.

The school will hold a memorial at 1:30 p.m.

It will be in the courtyard behind the lecture hall of the school, located at 8748 S. Aberdeen St. in Auburn Gresham.

The shooting happened around 3:08 a.m. in the 11900-block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

Miles was found shot in the head; he later died. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Miles wanted to join the Navy after graduating high school.

He also had a summer job with the Chicago Park District.

His family said police told them it may have been a robbery that took a deadly turn.

No one is in custody; Chicago police continue to investigate.

