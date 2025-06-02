24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teenage victim shot to death in West Pullman identified

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 2, 2025 2:22PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The identity of a teen who was shot and killed early Sunday on the city's South Side has been released.

The shooting happened around 3:08 a.m. in the 11900-block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The teen was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 17-year-old Deangelo Miles.

The victim was found in an alley at the location with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW