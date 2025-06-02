Teenage victim shot to death in West Pullman identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The identity of a teen who was shot and killed early Sunday on the city's South Side has been released.

The shooting happened around 3:08 a.m. in the 11900-block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

The teen was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 17-year-old Deangelo Miles.

The victim was found in an alley at the location with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and Chicago police continue to investigate.

