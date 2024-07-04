2 women killed, 3 boys critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were killed and three children critically wounded in a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 7100-block of South Woodlawn at about 6:15 a.m.

Police said two vehicles pulled up to a residence, multiple people got out and began firing.

Two women, ages 42 and 22, were killed and three boys, ages five, seven and eight, were critically wounded and transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

Police said there was a personal dispute leading up to the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

Shell casings from a hand gun and a rifle were recovered from the scene.

Area 1 detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

